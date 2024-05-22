IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.59

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 485532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

