IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Trading Down 0.9%

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.26 and last traded at $75.61. Approximately 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.
IMCD Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.
IMCD Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.9686 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
About IMCD
IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.
