Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Get Impinj alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Stock Down 1.1 %

PI stock opened at $167.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.26 and a beta of 1.85. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.69.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 708 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $118,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,991.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,473 shares of company stock worth $15,838,106 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 165.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.