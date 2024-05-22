Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 500 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fluor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 98,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 385.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fluor by 36.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

