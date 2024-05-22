Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,422.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,189 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,256,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $319.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

