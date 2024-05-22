Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

