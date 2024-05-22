Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 169 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CI opened at $336.38 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average of $322.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.