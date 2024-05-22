Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 350 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novartis were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 235,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

