Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

