Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

