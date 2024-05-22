Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $219.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. The stock has a market cap of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

