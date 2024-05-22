Independent Advisor Alliance Has $323,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 126,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 432,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364 in the last ninety days.

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.