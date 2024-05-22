Independent Advisor Alliance Has $373,000 Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 419,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SUN opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

