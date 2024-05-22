Independent Advisor Alliance Has $407,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 121,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,602. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.86. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

