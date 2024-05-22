Independent Advisor Alliance Has $418,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gartner were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Gartner Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $449.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

