Independent Advisor Alliance Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $162.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.38. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

