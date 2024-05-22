Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American International Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3,060.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 339,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AIG. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

