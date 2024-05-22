Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,304,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $269.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.23.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.