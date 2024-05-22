Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $849,870 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BWA opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

