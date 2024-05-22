Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Edison International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Edison International stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.