Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 82 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xylem were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 9.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

