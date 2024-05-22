Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 899 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.