Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 388,478 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 960.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 182,401 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WD opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $1,886,730.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,728 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

