ING Groep NV Acquires 1,500 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

