ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 21,100 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE AXS opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $71.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker bought 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

