ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

