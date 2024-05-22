ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.12% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLMT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

CLMT opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

