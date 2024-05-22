ING Groep NV Buys 11,906 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 798.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 101,348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

