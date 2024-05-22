ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,511 shares of company stock worth $6,603,750. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

