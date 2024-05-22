ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 20,100 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $55,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 241,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,557,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.