ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 38,200 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

