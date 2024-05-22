ING Groep NV Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

