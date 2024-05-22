ING Groep NV Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,908 shares of company stock worth $15,744,592 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

