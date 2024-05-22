ING Groep NV Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3,237.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 914,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

