ING Groep NV Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,115 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after buying an additional 160,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after buying an additional 857,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,956,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.3 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

