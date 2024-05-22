ING Groep NV Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

