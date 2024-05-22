ING Groep NV Has $1.58 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 9,720.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 146.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 385.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,169,000 after buying an additional 113,642 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,567,000 after buying an additional 95,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 97.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 83,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $217.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average is $234.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

