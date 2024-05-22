ING Groep NV Has $1.66 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $3,703,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,894 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $221.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

