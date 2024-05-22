ING Groep NV Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.