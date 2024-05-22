ING Groep NV Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,787,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,337,000 after buying an additional 298,116 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after purchasing an additional 159,052 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,934,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,325,000 after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,333,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.