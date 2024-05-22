ING Groep NV Invests $1.28 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of News by 6.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in News by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in News by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.35.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

