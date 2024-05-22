ING Groep NV Invests $1.30 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after acquiring an additional 702,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,887,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,508,000 after buying an additional 224,261 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $34.65. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

