ING Groep NV Invests $1.31 Million in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

