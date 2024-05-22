ING Groep NV Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.37, for a total transaction of $980,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,740 shares of company stock valued at $37,031,694. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $275.19 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.08 and its 200-day moving average is $233.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

