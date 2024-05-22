ING Groep NV Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

