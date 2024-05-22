ING Groep NV Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.11% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,497,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after acquiring an additional 707,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBC stock opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

