ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

