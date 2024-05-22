ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,770 shares of company stock worth $25,047,308. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.58. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.