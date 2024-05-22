ING Groep NV Purchases 6,765 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 241.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $217,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Airbnb by 26.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Airbnb by 657.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 67.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at $83,949,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,724 shares of company stock worth $51,298,855. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.