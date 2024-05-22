ING Groep NV Sells 1,238 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,890,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Trading Down 1.2 %

IEX opened at $217.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

